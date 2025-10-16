Ludhiana: Highway blocked, protesters for speedy action against accused

The traffic at the Jalandhar bypass, which serves as the main entry point to the city from Jalandhar side, was brought to a standstill as Dalit organisations blocked the highway here on Wednesday, demanding immediate action against the officials named in the “suicide note left by deceased Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar”. A traffic jam on the Jalandhar bypass due to the protest in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

The commuters were hassled as the police had to divert the traffic amid the blockade that began at 11 am and went on till 2 pm. The protest triggered traffic snarls near the bypass.

ACP (North) Kikar Singh said the traffic from the intersection had to be diverted and managed till the blockade continued. A united front — Samvidhan Bachao Morcha Punjab — comprising around 15 Dalit organisations led the protest.

Yashpal Chaudhary from the Morcha said, “The scheduled caste community has been under attack. The officers who were accused by Y Puran Kumar of targeting him because of his caste must be arrested immediately.”

Before ending his life, the IPS officer, in his suicide note, accused several police officers of subjecting him to caste-based discrimination.

Chaudhary also called for the arrest of a TV journalist for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Valmiki community. Chaudhary has already filed an FIR at the division number 4 police station against the journalist for allegedly making disrespectful remarks about Maharishi Valmiki during a TV debate.

The Dalit leader also highlighted the incident wherein an advocate hurled a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai.