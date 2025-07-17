Ludhiana: Four duped of 1.40 crore, 3 booked

The Model Town police have booked two Kapurthala-based immigration agents and their aide from Ludhiana for allegedly duping four individuals of ₹1.40 crore. The victims were promised United States’ work visas along with job placements and accommodation, but were instead sent on tourist visas, forcing them to return to India empty-handed. Inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer at the Model Town police station, said an inquiry conducted by senior officers confirmed the fraud. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Daljeet Singh and his brother Sarabjit Singh, residents of Nadala village in Kapurthala, along with their Ludhiana-based associate Jai Jagat Joshi. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Gurkaran Singh, a resident of Model Town.

Inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer at the Model Town police station, said an inquiry conducted by senior officers confirmed the fraud. The victims — Gurkaran Singh, his friend Akashveer Kang and two others — were introduced to the accused through Joshi. They were told that for ₹1.40 crore, they would be sent on legitimate work visas with job assurances and accommodation already arranged in the US.

“However, upon reaching the US, the victims discovered they had been sent on tourist visas, not work visas as promised. There were no job offers or housing arrangements. Without valid work authorisation, they were left with no choice but to return to India,” the SHO stated.

After returning, the victims approached the accused demanding a refund. Initially, the accused made false assurances of returning the money, but continued to delay. Frustrated, the victims filed a police complaint.

The SHO said a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act has been registered. The accused are currently at large and efforts are on to trace and arrest them.