Ludhiana: Inadequate medical arrangements raise concerns at National School Games

Amid freezing cold conditions, the inauguration of the 69th National School Games kicked off in Ludhiana without adequate medical arrangements, raising concerns over the sports injuries and cold related health emergencies involving school-aged athletes. Reportedly, the prominent facilities such as the deployment of emergency medical staff, orthopaedics, physiotherapists and dedicated ambulances with paramedics were found to be lacking at the accommodation and venues sites designated to host the games. The department has constituted 12 teams of medical staff to look after the wellbeing of 944 participating players. (HT Photo)

As per the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) norms, host states are required to ensure round the clock medical facilities at competition venues as well as accommodation sites. This includes the availability of qualified doctors, proper first aid infrastructure, reservation of emergency beds for injured players and prompt medical response with transportation facilities in case of injuries during events.

However, the medical deployment notified for the national level games in Ludhiana largely lists Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) medical officers, who are primarily trained to conduct routine school health check ups and provide basic first aid.

While such arrangements are suitable for primary medical care, but they fall short of the requirements for a national level multi sport event where the risk of injuries, hypothermia and medical emergencies is significantly higher.

According to a circular issued on January 5 by the district civil surgeon’s office, the department has constituted 12 teams of medical staff to look after the wellbeing of 944 participating players. Additionally, one medical staff member equipped with a first aid kit has been directed to remain present at each competition venue.

When contacted, district sports coordinator Kulveer Singh said, “We will deploy two teams of physiotherapists at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU which is hosting Taekwondo (Under-14 girls events) and BCM Arya School, Shastri Nagar which is hosting Judo competitions. Additionally, an ambulance with medical staff will be on standby at these venues to respond to any emergencies. We have prioritised Judo and Taekwondo venues as these sports are more prone to injuries.”

He further added that for medical emergencies at the players’ accommodation sites, the 108 ambulance service has been directed to remain on call to ensure a timely response.