Ludhiana: Liquor firm staff flees with 11 lakh, untraceable

A payment collection in-charge with a liquor company allegedly went missing on Monday (November 24) after fleeing with nearly ₹11 lakh collected from various liquor outlets. The accused, Varinder Singh of Guru Nanak Pura, Raikot, was responsible for collecting payments from liquor vends and depositing them at the company’s Dhillon Market office. A payment collection in-charge with a liquor company allegedly went missing after fleeing with nearly ₹ 11 lakh collected from various liquor outlets. (HT Photo)

According to the complainant Anish, general manager in the company who hails from Basant Vihar, Varinder completed his daily collection and arrived at the office in the company’s Mahindra Bolero vehicle. Instead of depositing the cash, he reportedly parked the vehicle outside and disappeared with the money. Attempts to contact him failed as his phone was switched off, prompting the company to inform the police.

Daba police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Investigating officer ASI Surinder Kumar said a raid was conducted at the accused’s residence, where family members reportedly claimed they had asked him not to return home.

Police are now scanning his call detail records to trace his movements.

“CCTV footage from liquor vends and nearby areas is being examined to ascertain the route he took after abandoning the vehicle. The motive behind the act will become clear only after the accused is arrested. As of late evening, Varinder Singh remained untraceable,” a police officer said.

An FIR under Section 306 of the BNS has been lodged against the accused.