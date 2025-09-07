Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
Ludhiana: Man arrested for raping 45-year-old

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 06:16 am IST

According to the 45-year-old victim, the accused was under the influence of drugs when he committed the crime; according to the complainant, he had been harassing her for a long time

The Haibowal police arrested a Ferozepur resident for allegedly raping his former friend at knifepoint after barging into her house in Haibowal. According to the 45-year-old victim, the accused was under the influence of drugs when he committed the crime. She also added that the accused had been harassing her on phone for a long time. The accused has been identified as Ranjeev Ahuja of Makhu in Ferozepur.

The victim alleged that the accused, who was under the influence of drugs, barged in her house on September 3, overpowered her at knifepoint and raped her. (HT Photo)
According to the complainant, she runs a boutique. She had been in a relationship with the accused but they had a breakup over some issues. The woman added that despite the breakup, the accused kept on harassing her on phone.

She alleged that the accused, who was under the influence of drugs, barged in her house on September 3, overpowered her at knifepoint and raped her.

Assistant sub-inspector Om Prakash, investigating officer from the Haibowal police station, said that a case under Sections 64 (rape) and 351 (2) (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused. The police arrested the accused on Friday.

