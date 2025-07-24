Ludhiana: Man kills neighbour over wife’s suspected affair

A 45-year-old man brutally murdered his neighbour in Makkar Colony, Giaspura area of Sahnewal, on Tuesday late. The accused, Shiv Sagar, allegedly stabbed his neighbour, Nand Lal, multiple times in the face and neck while he was asleep, suspecting him of having an affair with his wife. The victim, 30-year-old Nand Lal, a native of Bihar, had recently moved to Ludhiana around four months ago and was working in a local factory. (HT Photo)

The victim, 30-year-old Nand Lal, a native of Bihar, had recently moved to Ludhiana around four months ago and was working in a local factory. The accused, Shiv Sagar, also a factory worker, has been living in the labour quarters of Makkar Colony along with his wife and three children for some time.

Following the murder, Shiv Sagar reportedly fled the scene with his wife and children, packing their belongings in haste. Other residents of the labour quarter noticed their hurried departure and alerted the landlord. When they later checked on Nand Lal, they found his lifeless body in a pool of blood.

The landlord, along with local residents, immediately launched a search and rushed to Ludhiana railway station, suspecting the family was attempting to flee to their native village in Uttar Pradesh. According to eyewitnesses, the residents managed to intercept and apprehend Shiv Sagar at the station and handed him over to the police.

According to police, tension had been simmering between the two men after Shiv Sagar grew suspicious of Nand Lal’s interactions with his wife. Though an earlier altercation had taken place between them over the same issue, it was believed to have been resolved. However, police say that on Tuesday night, driven by suspicion and rage, Shiv Sagar barged into Nand Lal’s room and stabbed him repeatedly while he was fast asleep.

Inspector Jagdev Singh Dhaliwal, station house officer (SHO) of Sahnewal police station, said, “Shiv Sagar suspected that Nand Lal was having an illicit relationship with his wife. They had entered into an altercation earlier also. On Tuesday night, Shiv Sagar attacked Nand Lal while he was sleeping, inflicting fatal injuries to his face and neck. Nand Lal died on the spot.”

Though Sahnewal police have registered an FIR under Section 103 (murder) of BNS against Shiv Sagar, they have not officially confirmed his arrest as of the time of reporting. Meanwhile, Nand Lal’s body has been sent for postmortem, and further investigations are underway.