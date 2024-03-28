Ludhiana: Man kills wife over suspicion of infidelity

Suspecting infidelity, a factory worker allegedly stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife to death at his rented accommodation in Ekjot Colony of Basti Jodhewal on Thursday morning and fled away. The accused identified as Mohammad Munna has been arrested (HT File Photo)

The accused identified as Mohammad Munna has been arrested. Hailing from Sitamarhi, Bihar, Munna was living here with his wife Ashma Khatun, 25, and two children. The couple had married around four years ago.

Sub-Inspector Gurdial Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Basti Jodhewal police station said the accused used to suspect his wife of infidelity following which the couple often used to indulge in a verbal spat. The accused had indulged in an argument with the deceased at around 7 am on Thursday. He had slapped his wife and she retaliated. In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly took a kitchen knife and stabbed her. She succumbed to the injury on the spot. The accused fled leaving the body in the room.

“The matter came to light when her mother, who lives in the same colony, turned up there to see her daughter at around 9.30 am. She was shocked to see her daughter lying in the pool of blood and raised an alarm. Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation,“ added SHO. “A murder case has been lodged against the accused and he has been apprehended,” said Gurdial Singh.