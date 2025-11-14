Ludhiana: Manager shot at twice, his revolver stolen by attackers, say police

Two days after a brutal armed attack on the manager of a toll barrier near Ghulal village, it has been revealed during preliminary investigation that the accused not only shot at the victim twice but also fled with his licensed revolver. Police said a manhunt is on to trace the car-borne assailants and recover the stolen weapon. (HT Photo)

The manager, Yadvinder Singh, sustained bullet injuries to his neck and leg and remains under treatment at Government Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. According to the complaint lodged by Davinder Singh, a supervisor at the toll barrier, the incident occurred when a silver Maruti Swift arrived at the Malerkotla–Chandigarh lane of the toll plaza. Four men stepped out of the car, each wielding iron rods shaped like sharp-edged weapons, and launched a sudden and targeted attack, while one of the accused remained in the driver’s seat.

“They attacked our manager, Yadvinder Singh, with an intent to kill him, striking him multiple times,” Davinder said.

“During the assault, one of the attackers dropped his rod and opened fire, hitting Yadvinder in the neck. As he tried to escape, he collapsed on the ground, where the attackers continued to strike him. When I tried to intervene, I was hit on the left shoulder with an iron rod. Another shot fired at Yadvinder struck his left thigh,” Davinder added.

As workers and bystanders gathered at the scene, one of the attackers snatched Yadvinder’s licensed pistol from his belt. The group then threatened those nearby before fleeing toward Ludhiana with their weapons and the stolen revolver.

Both the victims were initially taken to civil hospital, Samrala, where first aid was provided. Yadvinder was later referred to Chandigarh due to the severity of his injuries.

Senior officers said preliminary investigations suggest an old rivalry and multiple teams are working to identify the accused using CCTV footage and local intelligence.