Ludhiana: Missing cook found castrated, eunuch among 10 booked

A cook who had been missing for the past three days, was found castrated and lying in a serious condition alongside a road in the city on Tuesday. He was shifted to a hospital by passersby. Police have booked a “mahant” (head of a transgender group) and her nine aides for the assault. Raids are being conducted to trace the accused, who are currently absconding. (HT Photo)

The victim has been identified as Manpreet Singh, 30, a resident of Balloki village in Jalandhar district. He worked as a cook with another “mahant”. According to police, Manpreet had gone out for a morning walk on January 24 but did not return. He was reported missing by his associates.

On the complaint of Manpreet’s acquaintance, Vidhyarti Rao, a resident of Khwaja Kothi Chowk, the Division number 3 police registered a case against Rabina Mahant of Aman Nagar and her aides — Suhana, Sona, Simmi, Kanika, Rehmat, Shiv Kumar, Dilawar, Hifazat and Pooja.

The complainant stated that Manpreet worked as a cook with Reshma Mahant. On January 24, after preparing breakfast, he went out for a walk around 8.30 am but did not return. Efforts were made to trace him, but without success. On Tuesday, Rao received a call from an unknown person informing him that Manpreet had been found injured and admitted to the Ludhiana civil hospital.

“When I reached the hospital, I found that Manpreet had been castrated,” Rao alleged. He further claimed that Manpreet told him that Rabina Mahant and her aides had abducted him, mutilated and dumped him on the roadside, from where onlookers shifted him to the hospital.

The complainant alleged that there had been a recent dispute between the two groups over territorial division and that the accused bore a grudge against them, which led to the attack on Manpreet.

Investigating officer Amarjeet Singh (ASI) of Division number 3 police station said the victim’s condition was critical so he was referred to a hospital in Chandigarh. “A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint. Further investigation is underway to verify the allegations and ascertain the exact motive behind the crime,” he said, adding that Manpreet’s statement would be recorded once he is declared medically fit.

The police have registered a case under Sections 118(1) and 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Raids are being conducted to trace the accused, who are currently absconding.