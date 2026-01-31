Ludhiana: Missing woman rescued in Khanna after 23 days, pastor arrested

A 22-year-old woman, who went missing after visiting a church on January 7, was rescued after allegedly being held captive for 23 days in Khanna’s Kartar Nagar area, police said, adding that a pastor has been arrested in connection with the case. The woman has sought strict action against the pastor Chaman Lal and his wife. (HT Photo)

Darpan Ahluwalia, Khanna senior superintendent of police, said the woman had earlier changed her statements during initial police inquiries.

“The woman was first taken to Ludhiana and later confined in a house in Khanna. When the police team visited the church following the complaint by her family, the woman claimed she was staying there of her own will, after which the police returned,” the SSP said.

With no breakthrough, the family staged a protest outside the Khanna court complex and sought help from Nihang organisations. Their intervention led to her rescue.

After being freed, the woman told police she had been forcibly confined, was not allowed to meet anyone or step outside and was moved between locations without her consent. She has sought strict action against the pastor Chaman Lal and his wife.

“After her rescue, the woman e has now alleged that she was forcibly confined by the pastor. A case has been registered and the accused, identified as pastor Chaman Lal, has been arrested. The victim’s statement has been recorded and further investigation is underway,” the SSP said.

Nihang leader Jathedar Sarabjit Singh said the rescue was carried out following the family’s appeal.

Meanwhile, the city’s Pastor Association has publicly distanced itself from the accused, stating that his alleged actions do not represent the Christian community. Pastor Prem, president of the association, has urged people to sever ties with him.