Ludhiana: MP Warring protests arrest of party leader

The arrest of Congress Zila Parishad member Kuldeep Singh Baddowal by Mullapur police late Sunday night triggered a major political showdown, with senior Congress leaders, including Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, reaching the Dakha police station and staged a protest against the arrest. Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring reached the Dakha police station and staged a protest against the arrest. (HT Photo)

Baddowal was arrested for allegedly threatening social worker Amandeep Amni. The complainant had alleged that Baddowal, a resident of Baddowal village, had been issuing life threats repeatedly, including via social media, and was seen flashing a weapon in a video posted online. The police said the video formed the basis of immediate action and led to his arrest. He was produced in court and has been sent to one-day police remand.

However, Congress leaders have questioned the timing and motive behind the arrest. According to them, the viral video is at least four to five years old and was originally posted on TikTok. “This is nothing but political vendetta,” said congress leader Captain Sandeep Sandhu, who reached the police station soon after learning of Baddowal’s arrest. “If the complaint is not cancelled, we will gherao the police station,” he added.

Tensions escalated in the evening when MP Raja Warring arrived at the Dakha police station at around 8:30 PM and staged a sit-in along with scores of party workers. Warring accused the police of acting under pressure from the AAP-led Punjab government and alleged that the Congress leader was manhandled in custody. He raised slogans inside the police station and targeted the DSP, calling the entire episode a deliberate attempt to intimidate political opponents.

Warring further claimed that the same police had failed to act in cases involving petrol bomb and bullet attacks in Baddowal, but were quick to arrest a Congress leader over a year-old video. “This is selective targeting. If justice is not served, Congress will take to the streets,” warned Warring.

Congress supporters camped outside the police station throughout the evening. The sit-in was eventually lifted after senior police officials, including DSP Indrajit Singh Boparai and SP Ramninder Deol, met the protesting leaders and assured them of a fair investigation.

“The officers have assured us that any further action will be taken only after an impartial probe, and that even the concerned officer will be held accountable if found guilty,” Warring told reporters after the protest was called off.