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Ludhiana:NGT for strict compliance on Tajpur road dumping of fly ash

According to the Punjab Pollution Control Board, the allegations against the Punjab Dyers Association and its member units lack substantive evidence

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 06:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT), while hearing an application of the Public Action Committee (PAC), a non-government organisation (NGO) against Punjab Dyers Association and others, has taken a serious note of allegations related to dumping of fly ash and air pollution in Ludhiana, directing authorities to ensure strict compliance with environmental norms.

The common effluent treatment plant at Tajpur road in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The Tribunal’s observation came after the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) filed its affidavit dated April 25, stating that the allegations against the Punjab Dyers Association and its member units lack substantive evidence and are largely based on isolated photographs. The PPCB clarified that the 50 MLD common effluent treatment plant (CETP) at Tajpur, operated by the association, is solely engaged in treating wastewater and does not generate fly ash.

In its order dated January 8, the Tribunal directed the respondents, including the PPCB, to file replies and furnish factual reports on the allegations raised by the PAC. The petitioner had accused member units of the Punjab Dyers Association, connected with a 50 MLD CETP at Tajpur Road, of causing environmental degradation through improper handling and disposal of industrial waste, particularly fly ash.

The PPCB also clarified that the fly ash generated by textile and dyeing units using approved fuels such as rice husk and agro-waste is non-hazardous and is commonly reused for land levelling, construction and agricultural purposes. However, it acknowledged that improper dumping can lead to nuisance, particularly due to dispersion during windy conditions.

On the issue of air quality monitoring, the PPCB rebutted claims of non-compliance, stating that the installation of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) is subject to directions issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). It informed that as per CPCB communications dated June 10, 2021, and September 17, 2021, no fresh work orders for additional stations were to be issued, and currently one CAAQMS has been installed in Ludhiana in line with revised guidelines.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana:NGT for strict compliance on Tajpur road dumping of fly ash
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana:NGT for strict compliance on Tajpur road dumping of fly ash
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