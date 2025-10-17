Ludhiana: No water tank project on green belt: Residents

Residents of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar, E-Block, have raised objections to the ongoing construction of an overhead water tank on a green belt behind the railway line. The project is part of the canal-based water supply scheme being implemented across the city. The residents have submitted a written complaint to the municipal corporation commissioner, urging that the site be shifted elsewhere.

According to the residents, the selected location is a designated green belt that provides open space and fresh air to the neighbourhood. They claimed that the area also includes a small park and children’s play zone, which would be lost if the tank construction continues. “This is the only green patch left for residents to walk and for children to play. Turning it into a construction site will destroy the environment and the beauty of the area,” said one of the residents.

The residents also alleged that the site was never mentioned in the list of proposed water tank locations earlier shared by the civic body. They argued that the municipal corporation failed to issue a public notice or invite objections from the public before starting work, as required under the rules.

“The authorities cannot take up construction in a government-declared green belt without consulting the residents,” said another local, adding that they would approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) if their objections were ignored.

It may be recalled that a few years ago, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) had planned to auction plots in the same green area, but the proposal was dropped after objections were raised and the matter reached the NGT.

Earlier this year, residents of Kidwai Nagar had also protested against a similar move to build a water tank inside a park. Following their objections, area MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi had intervened and assured that no such construction would take place on the green area, after which the residents withdrew their protest.

The residents of BRS Nagar have now appealed to the civic body to take similar action and immediately halt the ongoing construction to preserve the green belt for public use.