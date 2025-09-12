Ludhiana: PAU, Khanna zones make the cut for Under-19 cricket finals

The district witnessed electrifying sporting action on Thursday, as the 69th District-Level School Games 2025-26 entered day three, bringing together budding athletes in the under-14, under-17, and under-19 categories. Players in action during cricket semi-finals at Day three of the 69th district-level school games in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

At the Unique Tennis Academy on Hambran Road, the soft tennis competitions displayed sharp skills and teamwork. In the under-19 boys’ category, Ryan International School bagged the top spot, while DPS Jhamat and DAV School, BRS School secured the second and third positions. The under-17 boys’ event was dominated by Sacred Heart School, Sarabha Nagar, followed by DPS Jhamat and Amrit Indo-Canadian Academy. Among the under-14 boys, Police DAV School claimed first place, with BCM School, Basant City finishing second and Sacred Heart School, BRS Nagar, third.

Swimming at the Punjab Agricultural University pool brought thrilling contests. In the under-14 girls’ group, Viridhi Kohli of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, topped the 100m backstroke, while Samaira Agarwal of Delhi Public School led the 100m freestyle. Under-17 events saw Jasleen from KVM School and Jasleen Kaur Dhillon from GNPS emerge champions in backstroke and freestyle respectively. The boys too impressed with Chirag Chauhan of Jesus Sacred Heart School winning the under-11 freestyle, while Shyam from BCM School took gold in the butterfly stroke.

The combat sports generated equal excitement. At School of Eminence (SOE), Sekhewal, Mehar Malhotra of BVM School clinched gold in the under-17 kurash (40 kg), while Arshdeep Singh from Government Senior Secondary School (Multipurpose) shone in the 45 kg category. Wrestling at Bhai Nagahia Singh Akhara, Alamgir, saw Garima Sharma of zone Ludhiana-1 and Mandeep Kaur of the same zone stamp their dominance in the girls’ under-19 weight categories.

Taekwondo matches at BVM School, Kitchlu Nagar, witnessed fierce competition, with Chetan Nand Gupta of USPC Jain Public School leading the under-35 kg boys’ group. At the same time, boxing bouts at Kishori Lal Jethi School of Eminence, Khanna, attracted strong participation, with Sagar of Hindi Putri Pathshala, Khanna securing first place in the under-19 (46 kg) category.

Traditional favourites also kept the spirit alive. Kho-kho matches at SOE Jawahar Nagar featured thrilling semi-finals across age groups, while circle-style kabaddi at Shahi Sports College, Jhakrodi, saw intense clashes between zones. Cricket semi-finals at International Public School, Sandhu Nagar, booked PAU and Khanna zones a place in the finals. In football at Government Senior Secondary School, Dakha, Rara Sahib zone emerged champions in the under-14 girls’ event, ahead of Samrala and Kila Raipur.