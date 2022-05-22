Ludhiana: PESCO staffer booked for supplying contraband to jail inmates

A Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) employee has been booked for allegedly supplying contraband to two inmates of Borstal Jail.

Anu Malik, superintendent of Borstal Jail, told police that they had conducted a surprise check on Friday and recovered ₹200, tobacco and six intoxicant pills from inmates Pandav Das and Raj Kumar.

During questioning, the duo told them that PESCO employee Jasvir Singh used to smuggle the contraband into the jail and sell it to them.

ASI Sunil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 29, 61, 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Sections 42 and 45 of Prisons Act has been lodged against the trio.

Not the first time

Earlier this month, two PESCO employees had been caught in separate incidents while trying to sneak in tobacco into the Ludhiana Central Jail complex.