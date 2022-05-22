Ludhiana: PESCO staffer booked for supplying contraband to jail inmates
A Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) employee has been booked for allegedly supplying contraband to two inmates of Borstal Jail.
Anu Malik, superintendent of Borstal Jail, told police that they had conducted a surprise check on Friday and recovered ₹200, tobacco and six intoxicant pills from inmates Pandav Das and Raj Kumar.
During questioning, the duo told them that PESCO employee Jasvir Singh used to smuggle the contraband into the jail and sell it to them.
ASI Sunil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 29, 61, 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Sections 42 and 45 of Prisons Act has been lodged against the trio.
Not the first time
Earlier this month, two PESCO employees had been caught in separate incidents while trying to sneak in tobacco into the Ludhiana Central Jail complex.
-
Former U-15 cricketer Gulzar Inder Chahal set for innings as PCA president
Punjab Cricket Association is headed for a major overhaul, with former Under-15 World Cup-winning team member and actor Gulzar Inder Chahal set to become the state body's president replacing noted Punjab industrialist Rajinder Gupta, who resigned from the post last month after completing two terms. The duo is expected to be keenly contributing to PCA in the upcoming season. Hailing from Patiala, Chahal, who was the treasurer of the state Congress party committee for a brief period will be the youngest PCA chief.
-
Chandigarh | 3 booked for impersonating candidates in firemen recruitment test
Three persons were booked after they were caught impersonating candidates during the physical test for firemen posts, conducted at Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Saturday. The Chandigarh municipal corporation, in its communique to the UT police, stated that during verification, it was found that the face of candidates Aman, Vikram Singh, and Anand -- all from Haryana -- did not match the photo available on the admit card issued by Panjab University, Chandigarh.
-
Ludhiana MC issues notices to 302 shop owners over non-payment of dues
The Ludhiana municipal corporation has issued notices to 302 shop owners for non-payment of rent and property tax. MC superintendent Vivek Verma said that many shop owners have not paid the rent for the last eight years and property tax since it was imposed by the state government in 2013-14. He added that the properties will be sealed if the owners fail to clear dues.
-
Ludhiana: Businessman arrested for assaulting head constable
A businessman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly manhandling a police officer. Head constable Jatinder Singh from Division Number 6 police station stated in his complaint that a resident of Block-D, Saurav Goyal, Model Town Extension, who owns an oil extraction business brother Abhitosh Goyal had lodged a complaint against the former for harassing and threatening him. Saurav was called to the police station for the enquiry, where he got into a spat with Abhistosh.
-
Chandigarh | Four arrested in separate NDPS cases
Police arrested four persons in as many drug-related cases. While two persons are arrested with heroin, one each was held with opium and chura post. A cybercrime team in Sector 26 arrested two accused, Mohinder of Sector 12, Panchkula, and Sameer of Lohgarh, Zirakpur. The team recovered 3.72 gm heroin and impounded his vehicle. The two other accused have been identified as Naibgiri of Batlaav in Raipur Rani, and Rajender Kumar of Khangsera in Chandimandir.
