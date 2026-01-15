Ludhiana: Potholes back on MC Zone-D office road

The road outside the municipal corporation’s (MC) Zone-D office, which underwent recarpeting barely two months ago, has developed potholes once again. Several portions of the stretch have been damaged, causing inconvenience to people visiting the corporation office, residents said. The damaged road outside the MC Zone-D office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Initially, a portion began peeling off in December. Subsequently, many potholes emerged. Residents said senior MC officials, including the commissioner and also the mayor, pass through the same road daily but no steps have been taken to repair it. Residents also alleged that substandard material was used during the repair work, due to which the road could not even last two months.

Notably, several roads were damaged during the monsoon season a few months ago. Instead of proper resurfacing, patchwork was done at many places. However, most of these patches have already started breaking, and in many areas, roads are turning into pothole-ridden stretches. Two-wheeler riders in particular face the risk of accidents due to loose gravel and uneven surfaces.

The story of the road leading from the Zone-D office towards BRS Nagar remains the same. Another stretch near the temple behind a DAV school is also in poor condition. Similar complaints have been reported from other parts of the city as well. A road connecting Gandhi Nagar to the MC Zone-A office at Mata Rani Chowk is also in bad shape, reflecting the poor condition of civic infrastructure.

MC officials were informed about the damaged road in December, but no action was taken, according to the residents.

When contacted, MC superintending engineer (building and road branch) Sham Lal Gupta said, “I have already issued notice to contractor who carried out the repair work. This road will be repaired in February.”