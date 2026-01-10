Ludhiana: Punjab bags 3 gold medals in taekwondo in National School Games

The fourth day of the 69th National School Games witnessed intense competition and high spirits as judo, taekwondo and gatka events continued at venues in and around Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Organised by the school education department, the multi-sport event saw young athletes from across the country display skill, discipline and determination. Judo players participating in the ongoing 69th national school games at BCM School in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)

Adding to the enthusiasm, assistant director, youth services, Davinder Singh Lotey visited the judo venue to encourage the players. Addressing the young athletes, he said sports are a natural human instinct and play a vital role in the overall development of children. He stressed that games help shape a child’s physical, mental and intellectual growth from an early age. “Sports are not just about winning medals. They teach discipline, resilience and the ability to face challenges in life with confidence,” he said, while motivating players to continue striving for excellence.

At Government Smart Senior Secondary School, PAU, district education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan and district youth sports coordinator Kulveer Singh felicitated medal winners. Congratulating the players, Madan said sports not only build physical strength but also bring inner happiness and mental peace. She added that sports prepare students to face both success and failure with equal courage, teaching them to accept defeat gracefully and move forward with renewed determination.

In taekwondo events for girls under the age of 14, Punjab players delivered an impressive performance. In the 38 kg weight category, Punjab’s Anukriti won the gold medal, while Nakisa Singh of Haryana claimed silver. Khushi from CBSE and Jugdisha Sharma of Chandigarh secured bronze medals. In the 22 kg category, Punjab’s Ansika took gold, followed by Aditi Andore of CBSE with silver, while Mandela Saman Vita of Telangana and Dikshita Sharma of Delhi won bronze medals. In the 20 kg category, Prabhjot of Punjab clinched gold, Arya Kiran of Maharashtra won silver, and Junera Kulsum of Telangana along with Rakhi Kumar of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan shared the bronze.