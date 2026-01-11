Ludhiana: Punjab clinches overall trophy as National School Games conclude

The 69th National School Games, held across various sports venues in the city, concluded on Saturday after thrilling final matches. Punjab emerged as the standout performer, winning the overall trophy in all three sports featured in the event — judo, taekwondo and gatka. Taekwondo players during a bout in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

The closing day witnessed a vibrant cultural programme organised at Government Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), where athletes from different states enjoyed Punjabi music and performances, celebrating the spirit of unity beyond competition. The official prize distribution ceremony will be held on January 11 at PAU, where Punjab education secretary Anindita Mitra will honour the medal winners.

In the Under-14 boys’ judo 25 kg category, Rajasthan’s Abhishek Saini clinched the gold medal, while Punjab’s Aditya secured silver. The bronze medals went to Krishna Slok Katkar of Karnataka and Yash from Haryana. In the Under-14 girls’ judo 23 kg category, Punjab’s Ridhima topped the podium with a gold medal. Ishta from Karnataka won silver, while Jeenu Edel Alias of Kerala and Gunjhan from Navodaya Vidyalaya shared the bronze.

Punjab also impressed in taekwondo events. In the Under-14 girls’ 24 kg category, Punjab’s Mandeep Kaur won gold, followed by Shivangi Barua of CBSE with silver. The bronze medals were claimed by Manshi Sharma of CISCE and Ananya from Tamil Nadu. In the Under-14 girls’ 26 kg taekwondo category, Haryana’s Harshita won gold, while Swethasalaja S from Tamil Nadu took silver. Punjab’s Upasana and Arya Manak Hol from Maharashtra won bronze medals.

Gatka competitions in the Under-19 category further highlighted Punjab’s dominance. In the boys’ team event (Pharhi Soti), Punjab won gold, Chandigarh claimed silver and Delhi settled for bronze. In the boys’ team single soti event, Punjab again secured gold, Delhi won silver and Jammu and Kashmir took bronze. In the individual Pharhi Soti event, Jammu and Kashmir won gold, Madhya Pradesh silver and Jharkhand bronze. In the individual single soti category, Punjab finished on top, followed by Delhi with silver and Chhattisgarh with bronze.