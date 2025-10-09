Ludhiana: Rape accused fails to turn up for wedding

What was supposed to be a day of happiness turned into heartbreak for a young woman in Ludhiana. Dressed as a bride, she sat waiting for a barat that never arrived — from the very man once accused of raping her. Women’s rights activists have also condemned the case, calling it a failure of justice. (HT Photo)

The story began five years ago in 2020 when, according to police, Harpreet Singh alias Bobby allegedly raped a girl, then 14-year-old. Faced with fear, shame and pressure, the girl’s family accepted a shocking settlement: Harpreet would marry her when she turned 18. The deal, meant to “save family’s honour,” was seen as a way to avoid court proceedings and give the girl a future.

That long-awaited wedding was fixed for October 7. The girl’s family decorated their small home, invited relatives, and prepared food for guests. The young bride sat with henna on her hands, her eyes fixed on the lane outside — waiting for the sound of drums and the sight of her groom.

But as hours passed, no barat came. Guests whispered in confusion. The bride’s family tried calling Harpreet and his father Jaspal Singh again and again, but neither answered. By evening, the painful truth set in — the groom had run away.

The family, shattered and humiliated, filed a complaint at Ladhowal police station. Sub-Inspector Gurshinder Kaur, the SHO, confirmed that Harpreet Singh alias Bobby and his father are now absconding. “We have registered a case under Sections 376(1) (rape), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are conducting raids to arrest them soon,” she said.

The incident has sparked outrage in the community. Neighbours gathered outside the house, furious that a girl who had already suffered once was betrayed again. “He destroyed her life five years ago — and he’s done it again,” said one resident.

Women’s rights activists have also condemned the case, calling it a failure of justice. “This so-called marriage settlement shows how survivors are pressured into silence,” one activist said. “Now, even that promise of dignity has been snatched away.”