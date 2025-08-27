Ludhiana: Residents of low-lying villages jittery as Sutlej water level rises

With the water level in the Sutlej river rising steadily over the past few days, residents of low-lying villages near the riverbanks have expressed concern about the potential threat of flooding. Villagers from Khaira Bet, Dhulewal, Mattewara, Manewal, and nearby areas have urged authorities to remain alert and take timely preventive measures. Authorities said the Sutlej has reached 4,400 cusecs, which is within safe limit. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

In response, the district administration and the irrigation department have swung into action, deploying teams and staff near all vulnerable points along the dhussi bandhs (earthen embankments). Regular monitoring is being carried out, especially in areas prone to erosion or breaches during heavy rainfall.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain, while addressing the situation, assured the public that there is no reason to panic. “All things are under control. Our officials are stationed at all critical points in the vulnerable villages. The current water level is still below the danger mark and there is no immediate threat. People should not believe in rumours,” he said.

Giving a technical update, Akash, executive engineer of the irrigation department, said the water level in the Sutlej has reached 4,400 cusecs, which is within the safe limit. “We are keeping a close watch on the flow. Based on the weather forecast for August 31, when heavy rainfall is expected, we have already begun preparations. Emergency machinery and response teams are on standby,” he added.

The villages situated close to the Sutlej river have experienced flood threats during monsoon seasons in previous years. Dhusi bands are constructed to protect farmlands and habitations from overflowing river water, but during periods of intense rainfall, the pressure on these embankments increases significantly. In the past, breaches in these bands have led to flooding of vast agricultural land and disruption of normal life.

This year, learning from past experiences, the district administration has taken early steps to tackle any potential emergency. Officials are patrolling riverbanks, checking the strength of embankments, and ensuring that all required materials and machinery are ready in case of a sudden increase in water level.

Meanwhile, villagers have also been asked to stay alert and report any unusual changes along the riverbanks. The administration has reassured the public that timely action and continuous monitoring will continue to ensure their safety.

IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain

After days of relentless downpour, Ludhiana continued to reel under wet weather with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recording 5.2 mm of rainfall on Tuesday. The city had earlier received 30.6 mm on Monday and a heavy 79.4 mm on Sunday.

The IMD issued an orange alert for Ludhiana on Tuesday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the region. However, officials confirmed that no weather alert has been issued for the coming days, bringing some relief to residents weary of the downpour.

In its latest advisory, the department said the current spell of widespread rainfall, accompanied by isolated heavy to very heavy showers, is expected to continue across Punjab for the next 12 to 24 hours. Another round of moderate to heavy rain is also forecast from August 29, keeping authorities and residents on alert.