Ludhiana: Retirees’ body against concert on PAU premises

The retired faculty of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have opposed the move to allow use of university’s ground as a venue for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s New Year eve concert. Arrangements being made for the upcoming concert of Diljit Dosanjh at PAU in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

Jila Ram Bansal, president, PAU Retirees’ Welfare Association, alleged that it was contrary to the university’s character to be used as a venue for such events. “It is an institute for education and research. We are supposed to provide the students with quality education and the farmers with innovative solutions to deal with the problems they face,” he said.

The university will be paid around ₹20 lakh for hosting the concert. Bansal said that if profit was the aim, “why not make a mall or some commercial establishment here”.

Angrej Singh Mann, a student leader, said, “The university is in want of funds for a lot of things. We hope the university renovates our hostels using that money.”

Students said the administration should ensure that no damage is caused to the ground due to the show. “This ground is where the football players practice. It needs to be in proper shape for them. And there is also problem of litter after such events. It takes days to have it cleaned,” said Angrej Mann.

A senior university official, requesting anonymity, said, “We have just 1% involvement in organisation (of musical concert). We are not in control of anything. Everything is being managed by the district administration.”

Vice chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal could not be reached for a comment.