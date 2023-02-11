Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana’s CT university holds session on criminal justice system

Ludhiana’s CT university holds session on criminal justice system

Published on Feb 11, 2023 11:42 PM IST

Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjit Singh was present as the chief guest of the expert session held at CT University

An expert session on the "Role of police in the criminal justice system' was organised by CT University, Ludhiana, on Saturday.
An expert session on the “Role of police in the criminal justice system’ was organised by CT University, Ludhiana, on Saturday. (HT file)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An expert session on the “Role of police in the criminal justice system’ was organised by CT University, Ludhiana, on Saturday. Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjit Singh was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

The event was organised by the students and faculty at the school of law, CT University.

The SSP, sharing his experiences, guided students about the various aspects of the investigation process. He said legal procedures are there to safeguard the interests of the citizens. He added that law-abiding citizens are the first requirement of any peaceful and developing society.

CT University principal Simranjeet Gill and vice-chancellor Satish Kumar were also present on the occasion.

