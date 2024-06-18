Ludhiana’s Jashandeep strikes gold medal in shooting event

In the 32nd District Shooting Championship held from June 14-15 at Govind National College Narangwal, Jashandeep Singh emerged victorious with a score of 383 in the peep sight air rifle championship (10 M) for men. Baljinder Singh and Amandeep Singh Gill followed with a score of 367 and 346, respectively. Participants during the 32nd district shooting championship at Govind National College in Narangwal, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

In the same championship for the U-19 (youth) category, Rajvir Singh secured first place with a score of 367.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In the air pistol championship for 10 M (men), Puneetpal Singh, Prabhupartap Singh and Jasbir Singh secured the top three positions. In the women’s category, Gurleen Kaur with a score of 358 grabbed the first position and Dharna Sharma, and Avantika Sharma were placed in second and third positions. In the junior men category, Harsimranjot Singh and in junior women, Khushpreet Kaur won in their respective categories.

Daler Singh won in the youth men category. Namsvi and Kunwar Sahib Singh secured top positions in the sub-youth men and women categories, respectively. Sairah Bhandari won in the air rifle junior and youth women category, and Mehakpreet Kaur was chosen as the best in the 10 m pistol Junior women category.

Shooting coach Gurjit Singh informed that more than 63 shooters participated in the championship and the best shooters were selected from each category. They would be awarded medals and certificates.