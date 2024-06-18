 Ludhiana’s Jashandeep strikes gold medal in shooting event - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana’s Jashandeep strikes gold medal in shooting event

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 18, 2024 10:34 PM IST

In the air pistol championship for 10 M (men), Puneetpal Singh, Prabhupartap Singh and Jasbir Singh secured the top three positions

In the 32nd District Shooting Championship held from June 14-15 at Govind National College Narangwal, Jashandeep Singh emerged victorious with a score of 383 in the peep sight air rifle championship (10 M) for men. Baljinder Singh and Amandeep Singh Gill followed with a score of 367 and 346, respectively.

Participants during the 32nd district shooting championship at Govind National College in Narangwal, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Participants during the 32nd district shooting championship at Govind National College in Narangwal, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

In the same championship for the U-19 (youth) category, Rajvir Singh secured first place with a score of 367.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In the air pistol championship for 10 M (men), Puneetpal Singh, Prabhupartap Singh and Jasbir Singh secured the top three positions. In the women’s category, Gurleen Kaur with a score of 358 grabbed the first position and Dharna Sharma, and Avantika Sharma were placed in second and third positions. In the junior men category, Harsimranjot Singh and in junior women, Khushpreet Kaur won in their respective categories.

Daler Singh won in the youth men category. Namsvi and Kunwar Sahib Singh secured top positions in the sub-youth men and women categories, respectively. Sairah Bhandari won in the air rifle junior and youth women category, and Mehakpreet Kaur was chosen as the best in the 10 m pistol Junior women category.

Shooting coach Gurjit Singh informed that more than 63 shooters participated in the championship and the best shooters were selected from each category. They would be awarded medals and certificates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana’s Jashandeep strikes gold medal in shooting event
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On