Ludhiana’s Malwa Central Girl’ College stage protest, blame authorities for wasting year

Criticising the college authorities for not allowing them to sit in the B.Ed examinations, 53 students from Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, staged a protest outside the college on Monday.

The protesting students said they were assured by the college authorities that their admissions into the B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) course will be confirmed without the entrance test, but now they are not being allowed to take the examinations.

The admissions into the B.Ed courses in colleges across the state are conducted through a centralised entrance test every year, however, the students were given provisional admission to the vacant B.Ed seats at the college.

The students alleged that the management has put their whole academic year at risk by not informing them in time that their admissions have not been confirmed. The students attended regular classes, were issued identity cards, and took part in youth fests like regular students. They had also deposited a token money of ₹5,000 to block their seats.

The students also submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner’s office on Friday. The students said that they had taken provisional admissions into the college after they had missed the B.Ed entrance test conducted by the university in July 2022.

There are around 250 B.Ed seats at the college out of which around 121 are filled through the entrance test.

Officiating principal of the college Satwant Kaur after two rounds of counselling of the students who take the entrance test, the students are admitted to the seats which are left vacant. It has been a regular practice since 2012, that the private college managements approach the high court after which the government allows the colleges to admit the students. She added that as the government has changed the issue is still pending, she refuted the claims made by students that they were not informed in time about the confirmation of their admissions.