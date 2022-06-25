Ludhiana’s Mohandai Oswal Hospital gets state-of-the-art endoscopic ultrasound
Mohandai Oswal Hospital launched its new state-of-the-art technology of endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) and endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS). Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and hospital chairperson Jawahar Lal Oswal inaugurated the machine.
Congratulating the hospital team, Malik said such advancement in medical technology will help to diagnose early stages of diseases in patients and better treatment.
The endoscopic ultrasound is a minimally invasive procedure, wherein a long flexible tube (endoscope) is inserted into the mouth or rectum. The lighted endoscope is attached to a tiny camera that gives the doctor a close-up view of the digestive tract. The endobronchial ultrasound bronchoscopy, meanwhile, is a procedure used to diagnose different types of lung disorders, including inflammation, infections or cancer.
Sandeep Jain, Rishabh Oswal, Dinesh Gogna, Yogendra Awadhiya, Dr Murtuza Habib, Dr HS Bindra, Dr Pradeep Kapoor, Dr Kartik Goyal, Dr Vikas Sikri, Dr Gursimran Kaur and other doctors were also present on the occasion.
Two prisoners arrested for extortion
Two prisoners lodged in Tihar jail have been arrested for threatening a businessman over the phone and trying to extort ₹50 lakh from gangster Hashim Baba's, the Delhi Police said on Saturday. The two men were identified as Aas Mohammed, alias Aashu Khan, and Danish, alias Tigga, both of whom are alleged members of gangster Hashim Baba's criminal syndicate. The gang, which largely operates out of north-east Delhi, has been involved in robberies, extortion and contract killings.
Anti-Narcotics Day: Marijuana consumption on the rise among youngsters
With night life returning to pre-Covid times, cases of cannabis consumption and drug peddling have increased in the first half of the current year. The anti-narcotics cell of Pune has registered 29 cases with marijuana (ganja) abuse topping the list with 203kg confiscated in 19 cases. In 2020, the total cases registered by the anti-narcotics cell of Pune was 62 and the count was 47 in 2021.
High pollution and extreme temperatures in Delhi can severely impact health in outdoor workers: IIT study finds
New Delhi: Prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures and high pollution severely impacts people's health in the national capital, a study led by scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati has found. Researchers surveyed 283 people for the study, which included auto-rickshaw drivers, street vendors and sweepers, who have to spend the most part of their day outdoors and are constantly exposed to pollution, co-author Suresh Jain, professor at IIT Tirupati said.
Ludhiana-based lawyer raped by husband’s acquaintance, FIR lodged
Police on Friday registered a case against after a 32-year-old lawyer her husband's acquaintance of raping her in a house on Dhandra road in January 2018. The victim had lodged a complaint with the police and the Punjab State Human Rights Commission. Police have booked the woman's husband, the accused and six others following her complaint. Upon arriving at the location, the woman found her husband, her lawyer and seven accomplices there.
Railway contractor shot dead in his Lucknow house in broad daylight
Three masked assailants barged into the house of a railway contractor and shot Virendra Thakur in front of his second wife and three children on Saturday. The incident took place in Nilmatha locality under the Cantt police station limits here on Saturday afternoon, triggering panic in the crowded residential locality. The deceased, Virendra Thakur, was a resident of East Champaran district in Bihar but was living in Lucknow's Nilmatha locality for around 13 years.
