Ludhiana’s young skaters win 6 medals at national championship in Kerala

City’s three young speed skaters won six medals at the 8th National Speed Skating Ranking Championship 2025 held in Kerala from May 15 to 20. Under the guidance of coach Jugadhbir Singh Grewal, the talented team showcased their speed, stamina, and spirit on the national stage. (From left) Kumud Jain, Armaan and Vansh Rawat after winning six medals at the 8th National Speed Skating Ranking Championship in Kerela on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Armaan, a 16-year-old student of Cambridge Innovative School, clinched four medals. He won gold in the Road 100-metre event, a silver medal in both the Road 1-lap race and the Track 200-metre time trial, and a bronze in the Track 500+D sprint. Armaan has been a consistent performer and had earlier won one silver and two bronze medals at the 68th National School Games held in Delhi earlier this month.

“Our dedication and success are a reflection of the strong foundation laid by our coach, whose training and mentorship have played a vital role in shaping our career,” Armaan said.

Armaan was followed by Vansh Rawat, 17, a student of Jesus Sacred Heart Convent School who won a silver medal in the Road 1-lap race. He had also won two gold and one bronze medals at the National School Games, underlining his status as one of the rising stars of Indian speed skating.

Also making her mark was a 17-year-old Kumud Jain, also a student of Jesus Sacred Heart Convent School, who won bronze medal in Track 1000-metre event. Like her teammates, Kumud had also won silver and a bronze medal at the Delhi games.

Together, the skaters had competed in eight events at the National School Games—and returned with medals, proving their consistency and excellence at the highest level. Their back-to-back medal-winning performances are setting new records and raising the bar for speed skating in the state.