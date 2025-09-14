Ludhiana: Sewage in streets a health concern

Even as floodwaters have receded in most parts of Punjab, residents of several localities in Ludhiana are grappling with a new crisis: overflowing sewer water flooding their streets and homes. The problem, which has submerged areas like Dharampura, Ram Nagar, Janakpuri, Hargobind Nagar, and New Shivaji Nagar, is a result of a major blockage in the main sewer line. This has left over 40,000 residents of Wards 79 and 80 in distress. A resident wades through overflowing sewage in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The situation escalated on Saturday when foul water, often referred to as ‘kala pani,’ began gushing from manholes, leaving homes submerged in up to three feet of sewage. Civic officials believe a choke in the sewer line, possibly caused by a buried or missing manhole, has led to a build-up of pressure and the subsequent overflow.

Residents say this is the first time in decades that such dirty water has entered their homes. “In 50 years, we never saw sewer water inside homes, even during heavy rain. But now, without a single drop of rainfall, we are wading through filth due to the negligence of authorities,” said Sonu Kapoor, a resident of Dharampura. Another local, Jatinder Pal Singh from Ram Nagar, said, “We are being forced to buy water from outside because even our tap water stinks. This is a serious health risk.”

Local councillors and their representatives have pointed fingers at the municipal corporation (MC). Simranjit Singh, husband of the Ward 79 councillor, said, “We informed the MC Commissioner months ago that this sewer line connects two wards and needs immediate cleaning. Our letters were ignored. Now the public is paying the price.” Ward 80 councillor Gauravjit Gora added, “This disaster could’ve been avoided if the sewer lines had been cleaned. For six months, we’ve raised this issue but got no response. Temporary repairs won’t fix this, the whole system needs an overhaul.”

Municipal officials say locating the blockage has been challenging because the sewer line lies 18 feet deep. Chief Engineer Ravinder Garg stated, “Due to the missing manhole, we are digging alternate pits and using machines to clean the line. A permanent solution will take a day and for the time being as a diversion.” MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar, and executive engineer Baljinder Singh visited the site. Singh said they suspect a choke at a bend in the pipeline and have created a temporary diversion to channel the sewer water into the nearby drain.