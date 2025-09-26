Ludhiana: Sond kicks off paddy procurement, says every grain will be purchased

Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Thursday inaugurated paddy procurement at Asia’s largest grain market, assuring farmers that every grain of their crop will be procured. Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond inspecting the procurement of paddy in Khanna on Thursday. (HT Photo)

He urged farmers to bring only dry paddy to mandis for faster processing. “The government has made robust arrangements to ensure farmers face no hurdles. The minimum support price (MSP) for paddy has been fixed at ₹2,389 per quintal,” he said.

The state has a target of procuring 172 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy, with arrangements to handle up to 190 LMT to accommodate higher yields.

The minister assured farmers that crop lifting and payments will be done simultaneously, with direct transfers to bank accounts processed immediately.

He also directed officials of the food and civil supplies department, Punjab Mandi Board, and district administration to personally oversee mandi operations for transparency and efficiency. He said he will regularly visit grain markets to monitor arrangements.

Earlier in the day, Sond met officials and commission agents at the Khanna Market Committee office to review procurement arrangements.

Chairman of Khanna Market Committee Jagtar Singh Gill Ratnheri, sub-divisional magistrate Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon, district mandi officer Gurmat Pal Singh Gill, district food supply controller Shifali Chopra were present on the occasion.