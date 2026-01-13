Ludhiana: State panel gives nod to Bagga Kalan compressed biogas plant

The Punjab government’s expert committee on Monday cleared the proposed Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant at Bagga Kalan village after the company agreed to introduce technological changes to eliminate pesticide and insecticide residues from biomass and run the project under zero-pollution norms. The DC said the plant would be completely pollution-free and create local employment opportunities and boost the rural economy. (Representational Image)

The final meeting of the committee was held at Bachat Bhawan under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain and was attended by ADC (rural development) Amarjit Bains and senior district administration officials.

The high-level committee comprised experts from agriculture, bio-energy, chemical engineering, oncology, environmental sciences and public health, including scientists from ICAR, IIT Ropar, IIT Delhi, PAU Ludhiana, DMCH Ludhiana, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Punjab Energy Development Agency and NIBE Kapurthala. Representatives of the Talmel Sangarsh Committee, village sarpanches and local residents were also part of the deliberations.

During the meeting, Dr Balwinder Singh Aulakh gave a detailed presentation on the proposed plant, highlighting its technological aspects and addressing environmental and health-related concerns raised by villagers. He also suggested specific technological amendments aimed at eliminating residues of insecticides, pesticides and other harmful substances from the biomass used in the plant.

Company officials present at the meeting agreed to implement all the suggested amendments “in true spirit” and assured the committee that the plant would operate with zero pollution. They also said the company has set a target to make all its plants carbon-neutral by 2031.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said the state government would not allow any violations and no step would be taken without safeguarding the interests of villagers. He said CBG plants fall under the green-category industries and are required to strictly adhere to all environmental regulations laid down by the government and statutory bodies.

Highlighting the environmental benefits, Jain said such plants use paddy straw, offering a sustainable solution to the problem of stubble burning in Punjab. He added that the by-products generated during the biogas production process are not carcinogenic and do not contaminate soil or water.

Jain said the Bagga Kalan CBG plant would be completely pollution-free and would also create local employment opportunities and boost the rural economy.

The expert committee was formed on the directions of chief minister Bhagwant Mann to examine the issue and submit its report within a stipulated timeframe.