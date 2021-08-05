Ludhiana: Strike by Punbus contractual staffers leaves passengers harried

Chaos was the order of the day outside the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Terminal on Wednesday as contractual employees continued their strike for the second consecutive day.

Seeking regularisation of jobs, members of the Punjab Roadways and Punbus Contractual Employees Union closed entry to the bus stand for two hours till 12pm, resulting in harassment to passengers.

While bus operators continued operations outside the bus stand, passengers had a hard time finding the right bus, leading to delays.

Passengers stranded at the bus stand. (HT Photo)

A passenger, Kulvir Singh said buses were available outside the bus stand, but no one knew which one to board for their respective destinations: “Inside the bus stand, counters are assigned for various stations and conductors also guide the passengers. But it was a nightmare today.”

Standing their ground, the protesters threatened of a three-day strike from August 9.

Union’s district Shamsher Singh said, “The employees have been struggling for regular jobs for a long time. The government had even assured to fulfil our demands during the last Assembly elections. But the promises have not turned into reality. If the government does not act soon, we will intensify our protest.”

Bus stand station supervisor Kuljit Singh Sodhi said Punjab Roadways buses departed from outside with some delay. The bus stand was reopened after two hours and the buses left as per normal schedule, he added.