Ludhiana: Struck by PRTC bus, 28-year-old woman dies

A 28-year-old woman lost her life after being struck by a PRTC bus at link road near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate bus terminal on Friday evening. The victim has been identified as Ramandeep Kaur, a resident of Bhanderan village. After the mishap, the driver managed to escape leaving the bus on the road.

According to police, Ramandeep was crossing the road near the bus stand around 5:30 pm on Friday when a bus of the PEPSU Road Transport Corporation hit her from behind. The collision was so severe that she sustained fatal injuries and collapsed on the spot. Locals rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

On receiving information, a team from the division number 5 police station reached the spot. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver, police officials said. The police seized the bus and registered a case against the driver.

The victim’s brother, Lakhbir Singh, said she worked at an IELTS centre and was returning home from work when the mishap took place. “Her death was caused by the driver’s reckless driving. We demand justice,” he said.

ASI Om Prakash, the investigating officer, confirmed that an FIR has been registered under Sections 106, 281 and 125 of the BNS against the bus driver, identified as Nazam Singh of Mansa. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, he added.