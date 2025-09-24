Ludhiana: Sutlej still eroding dhussi bundh, army’s help sought

Though rain has subsided, the still swollen Sutlej river that has changed its course near Sasrali Colony has forced Ludhiana deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain to write to the army’s Western Command, seeking immediate assistance from its engineering wing to save farmland and homes along the river near the village. Residents say sandbags failed to stop the embankment’s erosion. (HT File Photo)

The river has been eroding agricultural land and posing a serious threat to its embankments. In his communication to the adviser-cum-principal director of the civil military affairs and joint operations of the Western Command Headquarters, DC Jain warned that farmers were losing their fertile land daily due to the continuous erosion near the dhussi bundh in Mattewara zone. “We are trying all existing resources at our end. We urgently request army assistance and two columns of the engineering wing for technical support to stop the erosion immediately,” his letter read. He assured full logistical support from the district administration.

The local residents alleged that due to uncontrolled and illegal sand mining, the river has changed its course and swollen farmland. The raging Sutlej river could cause devastation in future if the government did not take necessary steps.

The danger has sparked sharp political criticism. BJP’s Punjab spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal lashed out at Punjab’s minister for natural disaster management and local MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian, accusing him of failing his own constituency. “Earlier, floods had already swept away nearly 450 acres of farmland in Sahnewal. Now, every day more land is eroding while the MLA-cum-minister looks the other way.,” he said.

The Sutlej’s relentless force is destroying people’s livelihoods, but instead of fixing the crisis, he is trying to cover up his failures,” Baliawal said. He demanded urgent deployment of specialised teams to reinforce embankments, warning that Ludhiana—the state’s largest city—could face flooding if the situation worsens.

Amid the crisis, opposition leaders have intensified ground engagement. Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh and senior Congress leader Manvir Singh Dhaliwal visited the Sasrali Colony bundh once again this week. They met locals, who complained that sandbags had failed to stop the embankment’s erosion, urging installation of wire mesh structures filled with stones. Both leaders pressed officials, including DC Jain, present on the spot to take action as demanded by the residents.

The MP assured villagers that he would personally review the site again in coming days and warned that any negligence in relief work would invite strict action against officials. Dhaliwal said he would continue raising his voice against illegal mining.