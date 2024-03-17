Ludhiana: Transporter booked for supplying adulterated milk to Verka plant

Ludhiana: The Sarabha Nagar police booked a Sheikhpura village resident for allegedly supplying adulterated milk to Verka milk plant in Ludhiana on Saturday. The police have registered an FIR against the accused as there was a violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act. (HT)

The matter came to light after Surjit Singh, general manager at the Verka plant, lodged a complaint with the police after finding non-standard elements in the milk.

Surjit Singh stated that the accused, Prabhdeep Singh, is a private transporter hired by Verka to collect milk from different villages. On February 10, when the tanker brought from Jagraon area was screened, its contents were found substandard. Following which a committee tested it, found adulteration and drained the milk.

Inspector Paramvir Singh, SHO at Sarabha Nagar police station said that the police have registered an FIR against the accused as there was a violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

A case under Sections 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who is yet to be arrested.