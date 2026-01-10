Ludhiana: Truck driver, nephew die of asphyxiation

A driver and his nephew were found dead inside the cabin of a parked truck at a factory in Bhattian village, Machhiwara, in Ludhiana district on Friday morning. Police suspect the duo died of asphyxiation after lighting an angeethi (coal brazier) to brave the cold. A forensic team visited the spot and the bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as driver Chhotu, 40, of Dungarawala in Uttar Pradesh, and his assistant, Shri Bhagwan, 26, of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The vehicle had arrived at the factory on January 5 to load refined oil.

Factory security supervisor Gurpreet Singh said both went to sleep in the cabin after having dinner on Thursday night. On Friday, he knocked on the windowpane of the truck to ask the driver to move the vehicle to make space for other vehicles. When the driver did not respond, he peeped inside and found both lying unconscious. He raised an alarm.

“The driver and his nephew were lying unconscious. We immediately alerted the police,” he said.

Machhiwara station house officer (SHO) Pavitar Singh said a preliminary investigation suggested the victims lit the brazier before sleeping. “The burning coal emitted toxic gases in the enclosed cabin, leading to suffocation. Evidence of vomiting was found, indicating that they struggled but could not open the doors in time,” the SHO said.

A forensic team visited the spot and the bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination. The tragedy has left both families devastated. Shri Bhagwan was married just 18 months ago. Chhotu, the sole breadwinner for his family, is survived by his wife, two young children, and a visually impaired brother.