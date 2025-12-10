Ludhiana: Truck hits tractor; 1 dead, teenager hurt

A 45-year-old man lost his life and his teenage son was severely injured after an “over-speeding” truck hit his tractor-trailer on the Samrala Chowk flyover around 10:30 pm on Monday. After the mishap, the truck driver escaped from the spot. The victim has been identified as Malkit Singh of Neechi Mangali. The police have registered a case against the driver of the container and begun further investigation. (HT Photo)

Police said the tractor-trolley was heading towards the Focal Point from the Jalandhar Bypass when it was struck from behind by a “speeding, uncontrolled” container truck. The impact was so severe that Malkit Singh was hurled off the flyover through a gap in the railing.

His son Hardeep Singh, who was riding with him, survived with injuries but watched helplessly as the crash took away his father’s life within seconds. Still bleeding when brought to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Hardeep told police that the collision was so strong that he briefly blacked out. “When I opened my eyes, my father was not in the tractor. I searched for him and saw he had fallen off the bridge,” he recounted.

Passersby rushed to help the injured duo. Both were rushed to a hospital in an e-rickshaw by passersby, where doctors declared Malkit Singh dead on arrival.

Malkit Singh was the sole breadwinner. The police have registered a case against the driver of the container and begun further investigation. The container driver fled the spot after the accident, officials said, adding that efforts are underway to trace him.