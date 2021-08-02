Ludhiana: Two booked for driving off in car with 3 kids inside

A day after two men were nabbed for driving away with a car, with three children inside it, police lodged a kidnapping FIR on Sunday.

The accused, Harjit Singh of Mohalla Ajit Nagar and Bobby Wadhwa of Raikot Adda, Jagraon, have been booked on the complaint of Gurvinder Kaur of South City, mother of two of the three children. The third child is her 13-year-old domestic help.

Kaur stated that on Saturday, she was headed to her parents’ house in Dharampura with her two children, aged eight and two, and their domestic help.

On the way, she stopped near Baba Than Singh Chowk to buy snacks for the children. While she was paying the shopkeeper, two men turned up and fled with her car. As she raised the alarm, onlookers managed to nab the accused after a chase and handed them over to the police after beating them up.

Meanwhile, police claimed that the accused were thieves, who wanted to steal the complainant’s handbag, left in the car. “During interrogation, the accused claimed they wanted to steal the woman’s handbag after spotting it in the car. But they couldn’t open the door where the bag was lying. As the ignition was on, they drove away with the car, only with the intention of stealing the handbag and would have abandoned the car,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (City 1) Pragya Jain.

The ADCP said they were investigating the matter from all aspects. Meanwhile, a case under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Division Number 3 police station.

Notably, the complainant and her husband, Nitish Ghai, are facing trial in various cases of immigration fraud. Nitish alone is booked in over 100 such cases.