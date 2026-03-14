Ludhiana:Two snatchers caught by passersby, thrashed

In two separate incidents involving four snatchers, two of them were caught by local residents and thrashed before being handed over to police on Friday, officials said. Both suspects related to separate incidents; their aides manage to flee (HT Photo)

The first incident took place in the busy Gandhi Nagar Market of Ludhiana when a garment trader from Malerkotla was targeted by two motorcycle-borne miscreants in the afternoon. According to police officials, the trader had come to the market to make purchases when the accused allegedly snatched ₹20,000 from him and tried to flee.

While one of the suspects managed to escape on the motorcycle with the cash, the other was chased down and caught by shopkeepers and passersby. Eyewitnesses said the crowd tied the accused to a pole, partially stripped him and thrashed him before alerting the police.

Officials at division number 4 police station confirmed that they received a complaint regarding the incident. The accused caught by the public was taken into custody and legal proceedings are being initiated against him and his accomplice, who fled with the stolen money, officials said.

In another incident reported from the Sherpur area, two men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched a gold chain from a youth near Khokha Market. As the accused attempted to escape, local residents chased them and managed to catch hold of one of them while the other fled with the chain.

Similar to the earlier incident, the crowd allegedly assaulted the accused and partially stripped him before handing him over to the police. Cops from the Moti Nagar police station reached the spot after receiving information. Station house officer Bhupinder Singh said the victim was a minor and his family has been contacted to lodge a formal complaint.

The SHO added that efforts were underway to trace the second accused involved in the snatching.