Ludhiana: Two youths shot at in Jamalpur, 11 booked for attempt to murder

As many as two days after a violent attack in Ram Nagar, Jamalpur, police have booked five brothers and their six accomplices for attempting to murder two local youths in a brutal assault that involved blunt weapons and firearms. Inspector Balwinder Kaur, SHO Jamalpur Police Station, confirmed that both victims and accused have criminal backgrounds, with prior FIRs under the Arms Act and scuffle-related cases. (HT Photo)

The victims, Pardeep Kumar, 22, and Ajit Singh, 23, both residents of Ram Nagar, suffered bullet wounds—Pardeep with two injuries and Ajit with one. Both are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

On the complaint of Pardeep’s sister, Pinky Rai, Jamalpur police registered an FIR against Deepak, his brothers Major, Vicky, Shiva, and Satish, along with accomplices Shibu, David, Himanshu and at least three unidentified men. They face charges under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 351 (3) (Criminal intimidation), 191 (3) (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the BNS and Section 25 of the Arms Act. .

According to Pinky Rai, she was attending a Janmashtami function around midnight on August 16 when she was informed that her brother was being attacked. On rushing to the spot, she saw the accused assaulting her brother and his friend before opening fire and fleeing.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur, SHO Jamalpur Police Station, confirmed that both victims and accused have criminal backgrounds, with prior FIRs under the Arms Act and scuffle-related cases. She added, “A double-barrel rifle and a pistol were used in the attack. The accused are absconding, but raids are being conducted to nab them. The motive will be clear once the victims can give full statements or after the arrests are made.”