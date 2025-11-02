Ludhiana: UAPA invoked as investigation points to foreign links: Police

The Ludhiana Police have invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the recovery of a live Chinese-made hand grenade in the city, after the investigation indicated possible links to foreign-based handlers. The move marks escalation in the probe, which officials now describe as a matter of national security. A live hand grenade, confirmed by forensic experts to be of Chinese origin, was recovered from the possession of the accused. (HT Photo)

The development came shortly after police produced Vijay, a relative of one of the suspects believed to be abroad, in court for questioning. Vijay was brought from Sri Ganganagar jail to Ludhiana as part of the expanding investigation into what police allege was a planned attempt to disturb public peace.

According to officials, the case began on Tuesday (October 28) when a police team from Basti Jodhewal station, led by sub-inspector Dalbir Singh, arrested three men — Kuldeep Singh, Parvinder Singh, alias Chidi, and Ramneek Singh Amrik, all residents of Muktsar district.

The arrests took place near Shivpuri during a security check ahead of Chhath Pooja, after police received intelligence that the suspects were planning a grenade attack at a crowded public place.

A live hand grenade, confirmed by forensic experts to be of Chinese origin, was recovered from the possession of the accused. Initial cases were registered under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosives Act and Section 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As the probe progressed, investigators uncovered leads pointing to coordination with foreign handlers. The police subsequently added UAPA sections to the FIR, bringing the total number of accused under the stringent anti-terror law to six.

Among those named in the expanded FIR are Kuldeep Singh, his associate Shekhar Singh (who initially fled but was later tracked), Ajay Kumar, Parvinder Singh, Ramneek Singh, and a suspected handler known as Ajay Malaysia, believed to be hiding abroad.

Police suspect that Ajay Malaysia played a key role in directing the accused to transport the grenade to Ludhiana.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Harpal Singh said the addition of UAPA provisions reflects the gravity of the findings so far. “Forensic confirmation that the explosive was live and of foreign origin has made this a matter of national security. We have reasons to believe there was a larger design behind this incident,” he said.

The police have seized communications data, mobile records and financial transaction details related to the accused to establish the chain of command. Crime branch teams are also coordinating with central agencies to trace possible cross-border links and to identify other suspects, including prison inmates who may have been in touch with the accused.

Officials said further disclosures are expected as interrogation continues, with investigators now focusing on the suspected ISI-backed networks believed to be guiding operations from abroad.