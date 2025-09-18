Ludhiana: ‘Unsafe’ structures in nearly 100 govt primary schools in district

Nearly a hundred primary schools in the district have raised alarm over unsafe classrooms in their buildings, with many of them demanding immediate construction of new rooms to accommodate students. The details were shared after the elementary education department directed schools to submit reports on the unsafe rooms ahead of a crucial meeting with the school education secretary scheduled for September 24. According to the reports, almost every school has declared at least two rooms unsafe and have also listed the number of new rooms urgently required. (HT Photo)

According to the reports, almost every school has declared at least two rooms unsafe. Along with that, they have also listed the number of new rooms urgently required. For instance, Government Primary School (GPS), Jandiali, mentioned that two of its existing structures- a store and a library, along with a verandah- were declared unsafe as early as September last year. With only two classrooms left for students, the school has now sought two additional rooms.

Similarly, GPS, Kubba, reported four unsafe rooms, including the kitchen and office, and requested two new classrooms. Schools in Hans Kalan and Basti Khwaja Baju highlighted the urgency of constructing at least two rooms each, as they have over 150 students enrolled but several classrooms marked unsafe.

Some schools are facing far graver challenges. GPS, Sangowal, reported that seven of its rooms, including a verandah, are unsafe. With just one functional classroom left for 230 students, the school is grappling with overcrowding and waterlogging issues, as its building lies in a low-lying area.

In Shimlapuri, the situation is even more pressing. One classroom, a verandah, and a toilet have been declared unsafe, leaving only four rooms for 549 students. The school authorities have requested 13 additional rooms, especially since the first floor of their building is occupied by a government middle school.

In some cases, like Government Primary Schools at Rurewal and Burj Lambra, the entire buildings have been declared unsafe.

Recently, the education department had asked all government schools to submit details of damages caused by the floods. It was revealed that more than 200 schools across the district require urgent funding for repair works.

Deputy district education officer (elementary), Manoj Kumar, said the collected data will form the basis of discussions at the September 24 meeting. “The aim is to review both the extent of flood damages and the progress of ongoing repair works, so that adequate funds can be sanctioned to make all school buildings safe and fully functional at the earliest,” he said.