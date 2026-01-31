Ludhiana: VB arrests senior medical officer, clerk for running audit-linked bribery racket

The vigilance bureau on Friday arrested the senior medical officer (SMO) of the government hospital at Sidhwan Bet and her assistant clerk for allegedly running a bribery racket in the name of audit clearance. The vigilance team conducted a raid and caught both the accused red-handed. (HT Photo)

The arrested SMO has been identified as Harkirat Gill, while the clerk is Satvinder Singh.

Official sources said the duo was allegedly extorting money from employees posted at dispensaries functioning under the Sidhwan Bet hospital.

Investigations revealed that nearly 125 employees working at around 25 dispensaries were allegedly being forced to pay bribes under the pretext of audit clearance. Fed up with the illegal demands, a staff member reportedly approached Balkar Singh, husband of the village sarpanch, and disclosed the matter. The complaint was later taken up with Aam Aadmi Party leader KNS Kang, who informed the vigilance department.

Acting on the complaint, the vigilance bureau laid a trap and deputed a decoy to deliver the bribe amount. The money was first handed over to assistant clerk Satvinder Singh, who allegedly passed it on to SMO Harkirat Gill. Soon after the transaction, the vigilance team conducted a raid and caught both the accused red-handed.

Senior superintendent of police (EO wing), vigilance bureau, Rupinder Kaur Sra confirmed the arrests.