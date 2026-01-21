Ludhiana: Veterans’ issues raised at Sainik Board meet

The quarterly meeting of the District Sainik Board of Ludhiana was held at Bachat Bhawan under the chairmanship of additional deputy commissioner (general) Rakesh Kumar on Tuesday. Members of the District Sainik Board along with heads of various government departments attended the meeting. The meeting reiterated the administration’s commitment to strengthening welfare measures for ex-servicemen and families of martyrs in the district. (HT Photo)

The meeting began with a tribute to the martyrs, after which Group Captain Davinder Singh Dhillon (retired), secretary of the District Sainik Board-cum-District Defence Services Welfare Officer, Ludhiana, presented a detailed performance report of the District Defence Services Welfare Office.

Addressing the gathering, ADC Rakesh Kumar assured families of martyrs, ex-servicemen, widows and their dependents that all issues concerning them would be resolved on a priority basis. He said soldiers dedicate their entire service to safeguarding the honour and dignity of the nation and continue to contribute to society even after retirement. “The services rendered by ex-servicemen can never be repaid. It is our responsibility to ensure their problems are addressed promptly,” he said.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on the collection of the Flag Day Fund, redressal of pending complaints, difficulties faced by ex-servicemen and their families in obtaining tubewell connections, and issues related to the issuance of legal heir certificates. Officials from departments concerned were directed to ensure timely resolution of these matters.

Lieutenant Colonel AK Dagur from the Veteran Support Centre, Ludhiana, members of the District Sainik Board, several ex-servicemen and staff of the District Defence Services Welfare Office were also present on the occasion.

The meeting reiterated the administration’s commitment to strengthening welfare measures for ex-servicemen and families of martyrs in the district.