Ludhiana: Woman booked for forging husband’s death certificate

The Tibba Police booked a woman for obtaining the death certificate of her dead husband using fake documents. The FIR has been lodged following a complaint moved by the local registrar (Birth and Death) after they found a suspicious certificate regarding the immersion of the remains of her husband. The ASI said that an FIR under sections 23 and 24 of Registration of Births and Deaths Act has been lodged against the woman. (HT Photo)

The woman has been identified as Rama Devi of New Subhash Nagar.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that a land dispute was also involved in the matter.

According to the ASI the local registrar wrote to the police commissioner to lodge an FIR against the woman alleging that she used forged documents to obtain the death certificate of her husband. The police made the woman join the investigation.

The woman in her statement stated that her husband Pawan Kumar had died on March 16, 2015. After his death his property in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh was transferred to her name in the year 2017-2018. She added that Parminder Singh Kundi, a friend of her husband, with the help of an imposter, posing as Pawan Kumar, sold the land to someone. After she came to know about it, she filed a complaint against the accused. The Muzaffarnagar police on May 2, 2024 lodged an FIR against Parminder Singh Kundi and his unidentified aide for selling land using forged documents.

She had lodged another case of assault against Parminder Singh alias Kundi in Phagwara of assault.

Further the woman stated that meanwhile she applied for the death certificate of her husband to legalise the process. The officials at office of Registrar Birth and Death raised objection over the certificate regarding immersion of remains of her husband at Gurudwara Patalpuri Sahib attached with the file. She claimed that she has not attached the certificate with the application and she has no idea who attached the certificate to the file.

The ASI added that an FIR under sections 23 and 24 of Registration of Births and Deaths Act has been lodged against the woman. Further probe is underway.