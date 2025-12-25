Search
Ludhiana: Woman confronts armed robber, foils loot attempt at shop

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 04:18 am IST

A 27-year-old woman, employed at a shop near Hambran Chowk, thwarted an attempted robbery after resisting a knife-wielding man who barged into the shop on Wednesday morning. The incident, which occurred around 11 am, was captured on the shop’s CCTV camera.

The entire sequence was recorded by the CCTV camera installed inside the shop. (HT Photo)

According to police and the victim, the accused, wearing a hoodie and a mask, entered the shop while the woman, identified as Soni Verma, was on duty. He was carrying a large knife and a polybag and demanded cash from the counter. Startled, Soni moved back and raised an alarm.

According to police, as the accused leaned towards the cash counter, Soni grabbed him by his cap, leading to a brief scuffle inside the shop. The man managed to free himself using force. She made another attempt to restrain him, but the accused rushed out of the shop. Soni chased the suspect outside while shouting for help. Passersby gathered at the spot, but the man fled before he could be apprehended.

Soni said she acted instinctively to protect herself. “He had a knife and could have attacked me. I reacted without thinking much. I am relieved that no one was injured and the robbery was prevented,” she said.

Police said they are reviewing CCTV footages to identify and trace the accused.

