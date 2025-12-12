Ludhiana: Woman duped of 3L, Sangrur man booked

A Sangrur resident duped a woman of ₹3 lakh on the pretext of helping her husband, who is lodged in the Ludhiana Central Jail in connection with a drug peddling case, in securing a bail. The man claimed that his father-in-law was deputed in the office of the Punjab chief minister and had links in the government. The woman also claimed that to win her trust, the accused gave an affidavit to her and a cheque, which was later dishonoured by the bank. The accused assured the woman of help in securing a bail for her husband. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Sukhdeep Singh of Dhuri of Sangrur. The FIR has been registered at the division number 7 police station on the statement of Rama Kakkar of Sector 32-A at Chandigarh Road. The woman stated that her husband Bhuvnesh Kapoor was arrested by the Ludhiana police on drug peddling charges following which he was lodged in the jail. She used to visit the courts complex to see him during court hearings.

The woman added that she was sitting outside the court waiting for her husband when the accused approached her. The accused assured her of help in securing a bail for her husband. They exchanged phone numbers.

The woman told police that the accused claimed that his father-in-law was deputed at the chief minister’s office so he had links with higher officials. The accused demanded ₹3 lakh while assuring her that he would secure bail for him. The accused gave her an affidavit to win her confidence and issued a cheque.

The complainant alleged that when her husband did not get bail, the accused kept on making excuses and asked her to recover her money by depositing the cheque he had issued, but the cheque was dishonored by the bank. Later, the accused stopped taking her calls following which she made a complaint on January 24.

Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused.