Lumpy skin disease: Punjab asks Centre to arrange more vaccines
Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Tuesday asked the Centre to immediately arrange Goat Pox vaccine in adequate quantity for over 25 lakh livestock to prevent the contagious lumpy skin disease effectively in the state.
Animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar raised the demand at a review meeting held by Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala here.
He informed the central minister that the state government has administered about 2.05 lakh doses of Goat Pox vaccine to healthy cattle. Affected animals are being persistently monitored and adequate medication and other precautions are being ensured as per the government of India guidelines, he added.
The Punjab animal husbandry minister further said that the lumpy skin disease is spreading mostly among cattle and Fazilka, Muktsar, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar and Amritsar district are most affected with the infectious disease. “The state government is facing a problem as there is huge difference in price of different vaccines,” he said, urging the Centre to ensure uniformity in the price and availability of doses in sufficient quantity.
Rupala assured that the price of vaccines will be rationalized and the supply of vaccine in the required quantity to the state will be ensured. He also directed the state authorities to prepare isolation wards for affected animals to prevent the disease from spreading further.
Principal secretary, animal husbandry, Punjab, Vikas Pratap said as many as 74,325 animals have been suspected to be affected by this disease in the state. Of these, 39,248 animals have been cured to date, while 3,359 deaths have been reported but these are not confirmed cases of lumpy skin disease, he added. Punjab has so far received around 3.16 lakh doses of vaccine in three phases, which have already been sent to all districts across the state, he said.
Harsimrat demands ₹50,000 relief per animal for farmers
Former Union minister and Shiromani Aksli Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said the Punjab government should give the dairy farmers compensation of at least ₹50,000 for each animal that died due to lumpy skin disease.
The Shiromani Akali Dal MP from Bathinda also urged Union animal husbandry minister Parshottam Rupala to send central teams to Punjab for effective monitoring and vaccination of animals.
She accused the AAP government in Punjab of not doing the needful as hundreds of animals have died while thousands of cattle have been affected by this disease.
-
35% of budget allocations released in five months: Cheema
Punjab finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the state government has released 35% of the budgetary allocations earmarked for various departments in the budget for financial year 2022-23, in the first five months. Cheema said the Aam Aadmi Party government is meeting the budgetary allocations and targets set by it in its first budget. The GST collection will increase during the festive season.
-
Truck trolley rams into a house in UP’s Mainpuri, retd cop, wife among 4 dead
A retired police sub inspector and Retired police sub inspector Vishram Singh's wife died when a truck trolley rammed into their house located in Kurawali police circle of Mainpuri on Monday night. The retired cop and his wife were sleeping in their house, when the mishap took place, police said. Two of the injured later succumbed to their injuries in the hospital and the condition of two others was stated to be critical, officials said.
-
100 Aam Aadmi Clinics start functioning in Punjab
Chandigarh/Ludhiana: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched 25 more Aam Aadmi Clinics, taking the total number of such facilities in the state to 100. The CM had on Monday launched 75 clinics. He said that such clinics will be set up in every nook and corner of the state. He said these clinics will offer 41 health packages with nearly 100 clinical tests free of cost to the people.
-
Seven with Pak links arrested with 8kg of heroin in Amritsar
Police on Tuesday said it arrested seven persons for smuggling of arms and drugs, brought from across the border in two separate cases. Amont those arrested also include Harjit Singh, Kulwant Singh and Karandeep Singh of Gharinda village in Amritsar, and Karanbir Singh and Prince of Batala. Karanbir and Prince of Batala were arrested by the counter intelligence wing of Amritsar police, while the other accused were nabbed by the Amritsar-rural district's police.
-
Uttar Pradesh govt may take over Noida Power Company
The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government may take over the Noida Power Company Ltd, the state's first power distribution company supplying electricity to consumers in Greater Noida for the last three decades. The government has served a notice on the company for revoking its licence. The state government, on August 30, 1993, issued the electricity licence to the NPCL for the period of 30 years under the section 3 (1) of the Indian Electricity Act, 1910.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics