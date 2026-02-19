Machhiwara: Chaos at police station as nihangs’ attack leaves 3 injured; two arrested

Chaos broke out inside the Machhiwara police station on Tuesday morning when two Nihangs allegedly attacked another group with sharp weapons, leaving three persons injured. They were rushed to a hospital. Police officials recording statements of witnesses in Machhiwara police station. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the victims had come to the police station to lodge a complaint against the accused when the latter suddenly drew their weapons and launched an attack inside the station compound, creating panic among visitors and police personnel alike. Cops on duty rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control.

Deputy superintendent of police (Samrala) Tarlochan Singh said the accused were identified as Ravinder Singh, alias Binda, and Amanjot Singh, residents of Bhattian village. He said the duo had allegedly attacked a man in his house in Iraq village on Monday by pelting bricks and stones and had also injured another villager, Nirbhai Singh, who is undergoing treatment. As the injured came to the police station to lodge a complaint, the accused turned up and attacked them.

“The injured persons in today’s incident have been identified as Parminder Singh, Kamaljit Singh and Tejinder Singh. One of them sustained a serious injury inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon on his neck, while the other two suffered injuries on their hands,” the DSP said.

Police overpowered and arrested both accused at the spot and recovered an air-gun pistol from their vehicle. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections, the DSP said.

The DSP said that no one indulged in violence or hooliganism would be spared.