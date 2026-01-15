Maghi Mela: SAD MLA Ayali key speaker at Waris Punjab De event

Rebel Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator Manpreet Singh Ayali on Wednesday shared a political stage at the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De conference during Maghi Mela, a political front floated by the Sikh radicals. Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali shared his photos attending the rally on social media and stated that he joined the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De stage at the invitation of their leadership.

Ayali was one of the key founding members of the SAD breakaway faction, Akali Dal (Punar Surjit).

Dakha MLA Ayali shared his photos attending the rally on social media and stated that he joined the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De stage at the invitation of their leadership.

Independent Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa and the jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh are the key leaders of the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De.

In his address, Ayali gave a call to free his parent party, the SAD, from the clutches of the Badal family. He urged the leadership to unite in the interest of the Sikh quom.

In a separate development, the general secretary of the Akali Dal (Punar Sujit) and its chief spokesperson, Charanjit Singh Brar, resigned from all posts and the primary membership of the party.

In a Facebook post on his page, Brar charged the party leadership for not working on the core principles framed while formulating a political front.

Brar said he had stopped his political activities in October last year as the party leadership was unable to start any impressive work on pro-people issues on the ground.