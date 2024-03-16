Magisterial probe ordered into Gurdaspur jail clash

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal has marked magisterial inquiry into the clash that took place in Gurdaspur central jail on Thursday during which cops and inmates were injured. Four inmates and five police personnel were injured in the Gurdaspur jail clash. (HT File)

Speaking over the phone, Gurdaspur DC Aggarwal said, “The inquiry will be carried out by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, Gurdaspur). He is looking into the reason behind the clash and the persons responsible for it. He will also give suggestions to prevent such incidents in future. I have asked him to complete the inquiry within a week and submit the report.”

Disclosing the number of persons injured in the clash, he said, “Four inmates and five police personnel were injured. One inmate sustained critical injuries, but the others are stable.”

On the reason behind the clash, he said, “Prime facie it seems there was some resentment among inmates over the facilities provided to them in jail.”

When asked if any official was suspended, he said, “I am unaware of any suspension because that is the prerogative of the prison department.”

Notably, the Gurdaspur police had to requisition the services of cops from adjoining police districts Hoshiarpur, Batala and Pathankot to control two groups of angry inmates at Gurdaspur central jail even as tear gas shells were used to bring the situation under control.