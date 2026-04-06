Mahakumbh’s viral ‘IIT Baba’ marries Karnataka engineering graduate in HP

Abhay Grewal, IIT-Bombay alumnus and former aerospace engineer known as ‘IITian Baba’, returned to his native village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Monday. Grewal, who rose to fame during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, arrived with his new bride, Preetika, an engineering graduate from Karnataka. Abhay Grewal, IIT-Bombay alumnus and former aerospace engineer known as ‘IITian Baba’, returned to his native village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Monday. Grewal, who rose to fame during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, arrived with his new bride, Preetika, an engineering graduate from Karnataka. (Representational image)

In his trade-mark saffron attire, Abhay along with his wife reached in his father Karan Singh’s chamber at Jhajjar district court. Talking to mediapersons, Abhay said that there was nothing to hide about their marriage and he came to Jhajjar on Monday to seek blessings of his parents, besides fulfilling KYC formalities in the bank.

Sharing details about his marriage, Grewal said that their wedding was solemnised at Aghanjhar Mahadev Temple in Himachal Pradesh on Shivratri, followed by a court marriage on February 19.

Grewal’s father said that he is happy that his son finally entered a new phase of life. Abhay’s mother Sheela Devi welcomed her son and his wife.

His wife Preetika said that Abhay is an honest and dedicated person and both of them are working to establish a ‘Sanatan university’ to unite spiritual leaders and seekers on the same platform. The couple is presently living in Dharamshala.